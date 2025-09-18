CroisiEurope Reveals Details Surrounding 2027 Amazon Itineraries

CroisiEurope has unveiled details of its new Amazon itineraries that are set to launch in 2027 aboard the Brasilian Dream and offer a unique eco-tourism experience.

The company said in a press release that each itinerary features an exploration of the Rio Negro, the Tapajos and adventures all the way to the Colombian border.

Along the Amazon and the Rio Negro

The 10-night cruise roundtrip from Manaus provides access to rarely visited areas and explores the protected regions around Jaú National Park.

Highlights include exploration of the forest; sunrise boat trips; the observation of dolphins, caimans, monkeys and tropical birds in their natural habitat; an introduction to indigenous medicinal plants; and a view of life along the Amazon.

Departures sail between January and August 2027.

The Gentle Amazon and the Tapajós River

The 10-night cruise between Santarém and Manaus includes stops along the Tapajós River and the Arapiuns River, renowned for pristine white sandbanks, clear waters and rich aquatic and forest ecosystems.

Guests can observe diverse plant and animal life and enjoy encounters with artisanal communities.

Departures sail in September, October and December 2027.

The Original Amazon

The 10-night cruise between Manaus and Tabatinga explores the most remote regions of the Amazon along the borders of Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

Highlights include less-visited areas of the Mamirauá Reserve, as well as meaningful encounters with the Ticuna people and a chance to learn about their shamanic rituals and insights into Amazonian biodiversity.

Departures sail in April and May 2027.

Accommodation will comprise 16 suites with private balconies, including two Presidential Suites. There will also be a gourmet restaurant serving Brazilian-inspired dishes, a spa, a fitness room, a sun deck and a conference room.