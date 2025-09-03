Comtel Acquires NEC Cruise

Comtel has announced it has purchased NEC Cruise.

Comtel said it is a leading European system integrator with offices in Dubai, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy.

NEC has communication system installations aboard over 80 cruise vessels and has been a key partner to cruise lines for more than 25 years, according to a statement.

Mattia Conti, group chief commercial officer of Comtel, noted that while NEC Cruise already had the people and products in place, Comtel’s recent listing on the Milan Stock Exchange adds financial strength, continuity, and stability. He highlighted that the company will continue offering NEC (now Comtel) Cruise Communication Solutions while also expanding into biometric technologies, including facial recognition.

Kees van Donk, vice president of cruise and hospitality at Comtel, said the company is proud to support leading cruise brands such as Holland America Line, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and Disney Cruise Line with communication solutions that enhance safety, security, operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

He added that he looks forward to driving accelerated growth and supporting the continued advancement of the global cruise industry.