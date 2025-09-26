chimu achieves b corporation certification

Chimu has announced that it has been certified as a B Corporation, joining a global community of businesses committed to high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency and accountability.

The company said in a press release: “Our initial certification score was an incredible 92.2, which reflects our dedication to these values and our commitment to reshaping business for the better now and into the future.”

“From the inception of Chimu Adventures, we have always made a serious effort toward being a responsible company, not only in terms of the environment but also towards our office staff, the people we meet on our travels, our travelers and guides on the ground,” said Chad Carey, Chimu’s managing director and co-founder.

“Becoming a B Corp means that these efforts have met rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. This means a lot, not only to our employees but also to our entire social and environmental ecosystem,” added Carey.

“We are very proud to wear the B Corp badge as it truly reflects the Chimu culture not only from where it has been but where it is going as we strive to improve.”

During the process, it allowed Chimu to review all business practices.

“The certification for us was more than a quest for a stamp; it was an audit process that naturally created new efficiencies and strategies, which have ultimately improved the business not only in the moment but will act as a roadmap for our future,” said Genevieve Flanagan, Chimu’s sustainability and B Corp lead.

“After listening to our employees, we improved our volunteering and fundraising efforts and rewrote basic operational policies to make them more appropriate to today’s operating climate,” added Flanagan.

“We created more transparency across the business for our employees, improved communication strategies, and bolstered parental leave opportunities, as some examples. Though rigorous, it was an exercise we recommend all businesses consider undertaking; the guided process really offers a hands-on look at every angle of the business and helps to build a more equitable future for all companies.”