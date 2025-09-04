Century Cruises Opens Reservations, Offers 30 Percent Advisor Commission

Century Cruises announced that in just eight months, the company has significantly expanded its global presence and will officially open reservations on September 15, 2025.

During this timeframe, the company has inaugurated a U.S. office, strengthened its team with talent from across the cruise industry, unveiled a new website and forged partnerships with Seaware, Salesforce, United Waterways and eGroup Communication.

The company offers a range of travel experiences, including four- or five-day cruises along the Yangtze River, as well as from Chongqing to Shanghai.

Century Cruises also offers four curated cruise tours for clients seeking an exploration of Asia, offering a complimentary Chinese Visa on two of its 18-day tours: “Imperial China with Japan” and “Imperial China with Vietnam.”

Century Cruises is also offering the 14-day “Legend of China Tour”, featuring imperial Beijing, the Terracotta Warriors in Xian, Shanghai and the Yangtze River. The 19-day “Dream of China Tour”, on the other hand, features Chinese highlights such as the Yangtze River cruise, as well as a visit to Hong Kong.

The company said in a press release that in building the Century Cruises brand, travel agents have remained at the heart of the company’s growth. The company has signed partnerships with industry players, including Ensemble, Avoya Travel and Travel Planners International.

This September, Century Cruises is hosting over 40 travel agents on a curated 14-day China experience for travel professionals. In addition to exploring Beijing, Xi’an and Shanghai, participants will sail along the Yangtze River aboard the Century Voyage.

The downstream cruise from Chongqing to Yichang is a 14-day familiarization trip that allows travel agents to experience Century Cruises firsthand. It also reflects the company’s approach to its partners.

The company added that from September 15, a 30 percent commission on bookings is available to all travel agents who confirm reservations by October 15.

In addition, the company has extended its Two-for-One Fares plus Free Air promotion.