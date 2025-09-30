Century Cruises Appoints Ralph Monteleone as VP of Century Air

Century Cruises has announced the appointment of Ralph Monteleone as VP of Century Air, a leadership role supporting the company’s continued expansion across the Americas and Europe.

David Fredericks, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Century Cruises, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Monteleone both as a supplier partner and during his tenure at United Airlines.”

“The programs he is developing, spanning air, transportation, hotel and land services, will play a vital role in delivering exceptional experiences for our travel partners and guests across China, Egypt, Europe and other expanding markets,” added Fredericks.

“We are fortunate to have Monteleone on our team and look forward to sharing these exciting initiatives in the near future.”

The company said in a press release that Monteleone is a highly respected travel and aviation executive with extensive expertise in cruise and air travel programs, corporate travel systems and global airline partnerships.

Throughout his career, he has pioneered innovative initiatives that seamlessly integrate air and cruise experiences, negotiated strategic agreements with international partners, and implemented advanced booking and expense management technologies to enhance efficiency and elevate the guest experience, Century added.

His leadership has spanned global charter operations, airline sales and operations, port services, and corporate travel management.

Monteleone has overseen major air hubs in Europe, leading specialized programs dedicated to assisting cruise guests with flight connections, irregular operations, and airport support, while collaborating with cruise operations teams to improve embarkation, disembarkation and transfer services.

The company added that he is widely recognized for his strategic vision, operational excellence and commitment to guest-focused innovation.

Monteleone has held key positions with industry leaders, including United Airlines, Royal Caribbean, Crystal Cruises, Vantage Tours, and, most recently, Viking Cruises.