Celestyal Launches Sail and Save Fall Offer

Celestyal has unveiled a new offer with savings of 50 percent or more on 45 sailings departing between September 2025 and March 2027.

The “Sail & Save” campaign includes its previous CelestyalPay offer, with guests receiving 25 percent extra on all credit added before departure, worth up to €250 in additional onboard spend on specialty beverages and dining.

The company said in a press release that following strong demand over the summer, the promotion has now been extended until the end of November. All pre-purchased CelestyalPay specialty dining and beverage credit is fully commissionable.

John Diorio, managing director and vice president of business development for North America at Celestyal, said: “We’re passionate about making multi-destination cruising not only unforgettable but also an exceptional value.”

Savings on the Arabian Gulf program include 60 departures of the seven-night “Desert Days” itinerary, sailing roundtrip from either Dubai or Doha onboard the Celestyal Journey.

It also includes 47 departures of the new seven-night “Iconic Arabia,” sailing roundtrip from either Abu Dhabi or Dubai onboard the Celestyal Discovery, from 2025 to 2027.

Prices now start at $113 per person per day for a three-night sailing.

All sailings in the Arabian Gulf also feature a combinable “kids go free” offer, where children under 12 years of age will qualify for a free cruise fare, the company added.

Sailings in Greece and the Mediterranean include 57 departures of the seven-night “Idyllic Greece” cruise, sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard the Celestyal Journey from 2025 through 2026, with prices starting at $110 per person per day.

Also included are 167 departures of the shorter three- and four-night “Iconic Greek Islands” cruise, sailing roundtrip from Athens onboard the Celestyal Discovery from 2025 through 2027. Prices start at $130 per person per day.

In addition, Celestyal is offering a €50 shore excursion offer on its seven-night “Heavenly Greece, Italy and Croatia” cruises in 2026 and 2027.

All fares are inclusive of all meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities. The offers are available to book from September 1 to November 30, 2025.