Celebrity to Open Remaining River Cruise Inventory

Celebrity Cruises’ inaugural season of river cruising will open to the public on Thursday, September 25.

“We are thrilled to open the remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”