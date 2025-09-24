Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Celebrity to Open Remaining River Cruise Inventory

Celebrity River Ship

Celebrity Cruises’ inaugural season of river cruising will open to the public on Thursday, September 25.

“We are thrilled to open the remaining inventory on 2027 Celebrity River Cruises sailings, following Priority Booking Access selling out earlier this month in just six minutes,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“The response to the innovative design and unmatched experience Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker will deliver has been overwhelmingly positive. Guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers The Celebrity Way on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

73 Ships | 182,949 Berths | $64.8 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today