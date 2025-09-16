Celebrity Cancels 2027 Cruise Due to Full Ship Charter

Celebrity Cruises is cancelling a cruise that was set to take place onboard the Celebrity Silhouette due to a ship charter.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the vessel’s Feb. 13, 2027, cruise is no longer going ahead.

“We understand that this is not an ideal situation, and we truly apologize for the impact this has on your vacation plans,” Celebrity said.

“The time and effort you took to plan your cruise is important to us, so we’ve put together some alternative options that we hope will work for you and those in your party,” the company added.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Silhouette was scheduled to offer an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean.

The itinerary included visits to Willemstad in Curaçao, Oranjestad in Aruba and Kralendijk in Bonaire before returning to Port Everglades.

Affected guests are being offered the option of rebooking their cruises on similar eight-night sailings to the Southern Caribbean set to take place onboard the Celebrity Silhouette in January 2027.

Celebrity said it will protect guests’ original stateroom category cruise fare rate or reduce it to the current cruise fare rate.

If the current fare is lower and the booking was already paid in full, the company will provide a refund of the difference.

The company is also offering an onboard credit of $400 per stateroom for suite guests, as well as a $200 onboard credit per stateroom for Aqua Class and below passengers.

Guests will also be able to move their bookings to other cruises within the Celebrity fleet. In this case, the company will waive any non-refundable deposit change fees.

“Please know, you’ll be responsible for any difference in pricing for your cruise fare, taxes, fees, gratuities and other non-cruise fare items,” the company explained.

These passengers will also be eligible for onboard credits ranging from $200 to $400 per stateroom depending on the booking category.

Celebrity is also offering the option of cancelling the booking for a full refund of all amounts paid for the cancelled cruise.