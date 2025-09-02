Carnival’s VP Mike Julius Retires After 36 Years

Carnival Cruise Line announced that Mike Julius, the company’s long-time vice president of North American field sales, is retiring after more than 36 years of dedicated leadership and service.

According to the company, Julius leaves a lasting mark on both Carnival and the travel agency community.

“Julius’ legacy can be measured in many ways, as he helped us build high-performing sales teams and played a key leadership role driving growth, serving as a champion for travel advisors and as a mentor and friend to many in the industry,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“He has been an outstanding ambassador and is someone who played a pivotal role as Carnival grew to become the World’s Most Popular Cruise Line, and we wish him well as he moves into a well-deserved retirement,” Duffy added.