Carnival Luminosa Sets Sail to Australia

Carnival Cruise Line’s Luminosa is currently returning to Australia ahead of another winter season sailing from Brisbane.

The 2009-built ship recently kicked off a repositioning voyage to the South Pacific following her summer deployment in Alaska.

The 22-night cruise departed from Seattle on September 18, 2025, and sails to Hawaii, French Polynesia and New Caledonia.

Before arriving in Sydney, the 2,260-guest vessel is set to make visits to Honolulu, Papeete, Moorea and Noumea. The itinerary also features 17 days of cruising in the Pacific, as well as a transit of the Date Line.

Once in Australia, the Luminosa is set to offer a series of charter cruises departing from Sydney before repositioning to Brisbane.

Starting in late October, the vessel offers a series of two- to seven-night cruises to destinations in Queensland. Ports set to be visited include Airlie Beach, Willis Island, Cairns and Port Douglas.

The schedule also includes longer cruises to the South Pacific Islands, such as an 11-night itinerary to Fiji, Vanuatu, Espiritu Santo and New Caledonia that visits Champagne Bay, Vanuatu, Lautoka, Dravuni and Noumea.

Following its winter season in Australia, the Carnival Luminosa is set to return to North America to debut in a new homeport: San Francisco.

Departing from the California town, the vessel offers an alternating schedule of four-night cruises to Baja Mexico and Alaska.

The itineraries are highlighted by visits to Skagway, Prince Rupert, Juneau, Ensenada and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising at Tracy Arm Fjord.

Before returning to Australia for the 2026-27 season, the 92,700-ton vessel is expected to undergo a routine drydock in Southeast Asia.

The Carnival Luminosa was originally built for Costa Cruises and underwent a major refurbishment before being transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in 2022.

The refit included the addition of signature Carnival features, such as the Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88 and the Alchemy Bar.