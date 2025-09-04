Carnival Introduces New Non-Alcoholic Drink Package

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the introduction of its new non-alcoholic beverage package, CHEERS! Zero Proof, which bundles a variety of premium, alcohol-free refreshment options.

“CHEERS! Zero Proof is a direct response to what we’ve heard from our guests who want a comprehensive non-alcoholic drink package when they cruise,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“This new package brings together the abundance of our alcohol-free refreshments with the flexibility and ease that our guests already enjoy with our other beverage packages,” added Duffy.

“It’s a perfect fit for guests interested in an alternative to our traditional CHEERS! package with additional variety compared to our Bottomless Bubbles soda package.”

The CHEERS! Zero Proof package includes:

Sodas (Coca-Cola products)

Juices

Bottled water (still and sparkling) and coconut water

Premium coffees and teas

Zero proof cocktails (non-alcoholic)

Alcohol-free beer

Alcohol-free sparkling wine

Frozen drinks (non-alcoholic)

Smoothies and bottled protein shakes

Milkshakes, and

Energy drinks.

The company said in a press release that CHEERS! Zero Proof is now available for pre-cruise purchase online. The package will be available for onboard purchase in the coming weeks.

According to the press release, CHEERS! Zero Proof provides added convenience and personalization to guests’ onboard experience and, as with existing drink packages, the purchase applies to the full length of the cruise and is intended for individual use on board.

Some items, such as alcohol-free beer, wine and mocktails, may carry an age restriction of 21 and older.