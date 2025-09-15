Carnival: Diamond and Platinum Enhancements to Loyalty Program

Carnival Cruise Line has enhanced the new Carnival Rewards loyalty program for all current Diamond and Platinum guests and all guests who reach Diamond and Platinum levels before the new program’s launch date of June 1, 2026.

“We are so excited about our new Carnival Rewards loyalty program launching next year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We greatly appreciate the loyalty of our passionate guests and the years of dedication many have exhibited to achieve higher-tiered loyalty status with Carnival Cruise Line. We’ve spent the summer talking with our guests, listening to their comments and taking in their feedback,” added Duffy.

“We are making changes to improve the offering to our most loyal customers as we get ready for the program’s launch in 2026. We believe these enhancements recognize our appreciation for the loyalty of our top-tier guests.”

Among the changes announced are the following:

Guests who achieve Diamond status in the current VIFP Club by May 31, 2026, will not only receive Diamond status through May 31, 2032, but they will now receive lifetime Diamond status in the Carnival Rewards program.

Guests who achieve Platinum status in the current VIFP Club by May 31, 2026, will have their status extended through May 31, 2028, and also receive a bi-annual boost of 10,000 Carnival Rewards status qualifying stars when the program starts and in every two-year earning cycle thereafter.

This will give Platinum VIFP members a 20 percent “head start” to earning Platinum status and to reaching the higher Diamond status and provides for a minimum of Gold status in all future cycles.

Consistent with U.S. privacy laws, Carnival confirmed that children will enjoy the same status as their parent or adult who is designated as their responsible party on the booking for that sailing.

When minors turn 18, those who have achieved Diamond or Platinum status by May 31, 2026, will be invited to opt in.

Carnival is actively exploring options for guests in Canada and Australia to offer similar enhanced earning and rewards opportunities.

When formally launched, the program will see guests earn status and rewards that are tied to travel activities and spending, as well as a co-branded credit card.

Guests will be able to accumulate points that can be converted to reward dollars and used toward cruise fares, onboard experiences, shore excursions and other vacation activities.