Carnival Changes Itineraries for Five Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is adjusting itineraries for selected cruises scheduled for 2026 onboard five of its ships.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, nine sailings onboard the Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Glory, Carnival Elation, Carnival Pride and Carnival Freedom are undergoing minor changes.

The Carnival Sunrise saw the largest number of adjustments, with three cruises now set to operate updated itineraries.

Carnival said that the cruise scheduled to sail from PortMiami on February 7, 2026, will now visit Celebration Key on a different day.

In a similar change, the March 7, 2026, sailing had its port times adjusted while changing the day it will visit Half Moon Cay.

A third cruise was also adjusted: the January 24, 2026, departure, which will now visit Half Moon Cay instead of Princess Cays.

As part of the changes, the Carnival Glory saw the itinerary of its February 16, 2026, departure adjusted to visit Nassau on a different day.

The ship’s October 16, 2026, cruise was also updated, with a visit to Celebration Key now set to take place on a different date.

Sailing from Jacksonville, the Carnival Elation had its February 9, 2026, sailing fully revised and is now set to visit Celebration Key, Princess Cays and Grand Turk.

A second sailing onboard the vessel, which is scheduled to depart on February 16, 2026, replaced a visit to Freeport with a stop in Celebration Key.

After departing from Baltimore, the Carnival Pride will replace Princess Cays with a visit to Half Moon Cay. The seven-night Bahamas itinerary also changed the date for its visit to Nassau.

The itinerary of Carnival Freedom’s February 14, 2026, cruise was also updated to change the day it visits Celebration Key.

Where applicable, shore excursions purchased through Carnival will be automatically adjusted to reflect these changes, Carnival said.

Pre-purchased shore excursions for cancelled ports will be automatically refunded to their original form of payment, the company added.