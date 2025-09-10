Carnival and Van Leeuwen Unveil Sunscreen-Flavored Ice Cream

Carnival Cruise Line and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream have announced the launch of a sunscreen-flavored ice cream.

In an Instagram post, Carnival said: “In protest of summer ending, we’ve decided to eat our sunscreen! In partnership with @vanleeuwenicecream, we’ve created the first-ever sunscreen ice cream.”

According to the duo, the flavor is designed as a cheeky nod to summer’s signature scent and aims to combat what Carnival calls the “End-of-Summer Scaries,” a bittersweet feeling when the season of sunshine and carefree moments winds down.

The twist on the treat proves that the joy of summer doesn’t have to end when the calendar says so.

The ingredients include cream, coconut cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks, cocoa butter, natural flavors, vanilla extract and sea salt.

The companies added that the ice cream won’t be available for public purchase initially; however, the brands are inviting fans to share their reactions online.

If the buzz is big enough, a limited-time run of the flavor could be on the horizon.