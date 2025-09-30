Carnival and Orbisk Launch AI Galley System Onboard Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line and Orbisk have announced their collaboration in launching Orbisk’s fully automated system as a command center for the galley onboard the Carnival Firenze.

Orbisk’s onboard debut also marks the first AI platform purpose-built to deliver reliable data at sea, overcoming the movement and constraints of a shipboard galley.

“Our teams are constantly looking for ways to perform better and elevate the guest experience,” said Damir Mrsic, assistant vice president of food operations at Carnival.

“Working with Orbisk has given us a new layer of kitchen intelligence that supports even smarter prep, better coordination and less operational waste. It’s another way we continue to advance our corporate-wide Less Left Over strategy to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030,” added Mrsic.

“Delivering stable data on a moving ship was a massive technical leap,” said Richard Beks, co-founder and CCO of Orbisk.

“This partnership fast-tracked our innovation roadmap and proved how data can empower teams to make fast, confident decisions on the floor.”

According to the companies, the platform uses advanced image recognition to capture what’s prepared and served, with no manual input required.

Chefs and managers get instantly actionable insights through a personalized dashboard, making it easier to plan production, fine-tune inventory control and run a smooth kitchen.

They added that in six months they, combined with other decisive onboard measures, have helped culinary teams align prep to per-person demand 17 percent more accurately, accelerating decision-making across thousands of daily meals.

Orbisk said that bringing reliable galley data to a moving vessel posed an entirely new challenge; traditional scales couldn’t deliver stable readings at sea, so Orbisk developed a motion-resistant AI model that estimates weight with pinpoint accuracy, eliminating the need for a scale.

Now live aboard the Carnival Firenze, it uses an advanced AI engine to analyze kitchen trends and instantly generate tailored action suggestions.

According to the press release, these targeted insights are setting a new operational benchmark for cruise kitchens.