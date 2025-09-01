Caribbean Ports Host Second Annual Cruise Connect Conference

Antigua Cruise Port and Saint Lucia Cruise Port, subsidiaries of Global Ports Holding (GPH), have announced the launch of the second annual Cruise Connect conference.

The Eastern Caribbean forum is scheduled for September 16 in Antigua and September 18 in Saint Lucia and will be held at Royalton Antigua, Five Islands Village.

Antigua Cruise Port said in a press release that Cruise Connect 2025 aims to convene cruise line executives, government leaders, tourism officials, port operators and industry stakeholders.

The forum will highlight infrastructure developments, strategic growth initiatives, sustainability priorities and market insights for the 2025-26 cruise season.

Lancelot Arnold, regional director of GPH Eastern Caribbean and general manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, said: “Cruise Connect 2025 is more than a forum. It is a catalyst for progress across the region.”

“By bringing together government leaders, cruise executives and community partners, we are creating the space to chart a shared path forward. This year’s event will focus on innovation, sustainability and building stronger synergies that ensure Antigua, Saint Lucia and the wider Eastern Caribbean remain competitive, compelling and resilient destinations for the future of cruise tourism,” added Arnold.

According to the press release, the event will also include the Cruise Tourism Partner Expo for tour operators, shore excursion providers and creative entrepreneurs to highlight products and services for cruise executives, government leaders, media and potential partners.

The forum will open with a keynote address from Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment, Charles Fernandez. Executives of Antigua Cruise Port will then present a forecast of the year ahead, highlighting opportunities and areas of growth.

Panel discussions include “Future-Ready Destination: Realigning Antigua & Barbuda for Cruise Growth,” and “Sailing in Sync: Partnerships Powering Cruise Success.”

The event will conclude with an overview of key takeaways and collaborative opportunities, followed by a networking lunch. A similar program will take place in Saint Lucia on September 18, with adjustments to reflect the local port context and priorities.