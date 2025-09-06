Birka Gotland Launches Onboard Soul Train Concept

Birka Gotland announced that the Soul Train, which is a disco concept, will launch this fall. Premiering on nine cruises from September 12, the concept will see DJs inviting guests to dance on the Terrace on Deck 10.

The Birka Gotland’s new concept will provide a four-hour glittery dance experience for the disco audience on Friday evenings up until Christmas.

“We are really looking forward to inviting the weekend audience to Finally Friday with Soul Train on Birka Gotland,” said Daniela Nikander, product manager for Birka Gotland.

“Together, we have created the ultimate start to the weekend, where you leave all the everyday must-haves ashore and come to a Baltic Sea buffet consisting of fantastic food, the best disco from Studio 54 to Ibiza, and fun shopping,” added Nikander.

The concept will feature a nightclub atmosphere with the best disco hits of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.

“The name Soul Train is a tribute to a TV show from the 70s, where the audience in the studio danced to the great soul and disco artists of the time. Dance is our focus. We stand for dance hits, regardless of genre, as long as there is joy on the dance floor,” said Anders Müller, founder of Soul Train.

“The production we do for Birka Gotland is a unique time travel from the 70s Studio 54 to Ibiza’s Ushuaïa. With the help of the biggest hits, we move through all the decades at a fast pace,” added Müller.

“Soul Train’s DJ collective will alternate on the various cruises, and we are very proud to collaborate with Birka Gotland, which invests in our concept. See you on board. Or as our tagline says: You Never Dance Alone.”