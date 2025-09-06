bc tours rebrands as bc cruise services

BC Tours announced its official rebrand to BC Cruise Services, effective this September.

The provider of shoreside services for the cruise industry said in a press release that the refreshed brand brings together the company’s portfolio, including shore excursions, port agency, turnaround operations, pre- and post-cruise hotel stays, land programs and events under a single new identity.

The new positioning also reflects BC Cruise Services’ core values and 35 years of proven experience across Spain and Portugal.

The company said that it has operations in every major port in Spain and Portugal, and plans to expand into new destinations in the future.

“While our image has evolved in line with our parent company Alsa, our vision remains the same: to provide seamless, consistent and innovative services to the cruise industry,” said Mark Robinson, managing director of BC Cruise Services.

“Our business is built on customer focus, integrity, trust, sustainability, teamwork and dedication for excellence that guide our local teams every day,” added Robinson.

“We have refreshed our corporate identity, but our commitment to who we are and how we evolve every day remains unchanged,” said Isaac Álvarez, director of Alsa’s Tourism Division, to which BC Cruise Services reports.

The company also operates under a comprehensive quality and environmental management system designed to optimize processes and reduce environmental impact.

The new BC Cruise Services brand identity and website are now live.