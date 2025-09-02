BASS Launches BASSnet Neo Maritime Native Cloud Solution

BASS Software has announced the launch and renaming of its premier product suite, the BASSnet web solution, with the launch of BASSnet Neo, a native cloud solution.

The company said in a statement that the name “Neo” is derived from the Greek néos, meaning “new” or “fresh” and symbolizes rebirth and a new beginning.

“BASSnet Neo is more than just a name change,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO and managing director of BASS Software. “This strategic rebranding underscores BASSnet’s transformation into a reimagined, fully cloud native platform that empowers ship managers and owners with scalable, innovative tools for modern maritime operations.”

“Neo represents our commitment to delivering a future-ready native cloud software suite that leverages the latest in technology, AI, cybersecurity and modern design, enabling our customers to streamline fleet management like never before,” added Upsaker.

According to the company, the new name reflects the speedy application performance necessary for cloud solutions and the modern user experience of BASSnet Neo as a forward-thinking maritime ERP software.

BASS Software added that customers can expect all the capabilities and rich functionalities of BASSnet, which have now been elevated through a native cloud-based experience within a unified and intuitive web platform.

BASSnet Neo 3.0.1 is the first release to carry this new identity. The new name will be progressively rolled out across all BASSnet digital assets, product documentation and communications in the coming months.