Azamara Unveils 2025 Travel Advisor Celebration

Azamara Cruises has announced the launch of its 2025 Travel Advisor Celebration. From September 1 through October 31, Azamara will recognize and reward its travel advisors with tools, incentives and rewards.

“At Azamara Cruises, travel advisors are the driving force behind our continued growth,” said Michelle Lardizabal, chief sales officer, North America, at Azamara.

“Their expertise, passion and dedication shape the Azamara experience. With initiatives like the Azamara World Academy, our new Destination Immersion training, and expanded commission opportunities, we’re proud to honor their contributions and empower their ongoing success with meaningful rewards and resources,” added Lardizabal.

As part of the festivities, Azamara announced the newest Azamara World Academy chapter: Destination Immersion. The training empowers advisors to showcase Azamara’s signature experiences, such as longer stays, deeper cultural connections and curated excursions.

Highlights from the chapter include:

Destination Expansion: Azamara’s expansion from six to 22 experiences, including the Monaco Grand Prix and British Open

Elevated Excursions: Guests can select from over 13,500 shore experiences, with 246 evening and overnight options to “Own the Night”

Onboard Cultural Engagements: Advisors will be the first to learn about 34 new AzAmazing Evenings and Stories Under the Stars featuring Destination Speakers, and

Authentic Local Cuisine: 150 new regional entrées, 21 local beers and Destination Showcase, a poolside celebration of cuisine and culture.

To thank advisors for their dedication and partnership, the company said it is offering a range of exclusive rewards for those who complete all five Azamara World Academy chapters.

Rewards include: