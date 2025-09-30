Azamara Journey Arrives in Mediterranean for Fall Season

The Azamara Quest recently arrived in Barcelona to kick off a fall season sailing in the Mediterranean and Southern Europe.

Following a summer program in Northern Europe, the Azamara Cruises vessel is now set to offer a series of ten- to 12-night cruises in the region.

The schedule includes port-intensive itineraries sailing from ports in Spain, France, Italy and Greece, such as Barcelona, Villefranche, Venice and Piraeus.

For its first sailing in the region this season, the Azamara Journey is offering a ten-night cruise to the Western Mediterranean.

The voyage sailed from Barcelona and features visits to nine destinations in Spain, Italy, Tunisia, Malta and Italy before arriving in Villefranche.

Ports set to be visited include Palma de Mallorca, Minorca, Cagliari, Tunis, Valletta, Catania, Porto Vecchio and Sorrento.

The ship’s schedule also features itineraries in the Eastern Mediterranean, including a ten-night cruise that sails from Venice to Piraeus in late October.

Visiting Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro and Greece, the itinerary is highlighted by stops in Piran, Zadar, Dubrovnik, Santorini and Heraklion.

The fall season in the region ends with a ten-night cruise to the Canary Islands, which sails from the Portuguese port of Lisbon to Las Palmas.

In addition to destinations in the Spanish archipelago, the ship is also set to sail to Portugal’s Madeira Island and Morocco.

The Azamara Journey then sets sail to South Africa ahead of a winter season sailing in the Indian Ocean and Africa.

The schedule is highlighted by a 16-night cruise to East Africa that sails to the Vanila Islands, Madagascar, Tanzania and Kenya.

Other destinations set to welcome the ship include the Seychelles, Mauritius, Comoros and Namibia, as well as St. Helena.

The ship is then poised to return to Europe in early March, kicking off a spring season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe.