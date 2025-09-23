Azamara and Lowell Observatory Host 2026 Solar Eclipse Cruises

Azamara Cruises has announced an exclusive partnership with the Lowell Observatory, a research institution known for astronomical discoveries and public education, to enrich three solar eclipse cruises in 2026.

The cruises will provide guests with a celestial event at sea, having the chance to witness solar eclipses from optimal ocean vantage points.

“Partnering with Lowell Observatory allows us to elevate this rare phenomenon into something even more meaningful for our guests,” said Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises.

“Their astronomers really bring the eclipse to life through stories, guidance and hands-on experiences that deepen understanding while creating moments of awe. It’s a natural extension of our Destination Immersion philosophy, offering not just a view of the world but a richer connection to it,” added Ritzenthaler.

Azamara said in a press release that what sets the sailings apart is the experiential programming provided by Lowell Observatory. Guests will enjoy lectures, stargazing sessions, interactive demonstrations and live eclipse narration, along with special viewing glasses designed for safe observation. Lowell’s astronomers will guide the viewing and bring context to the experience.

“For more than 130 years, Lowell Observatory has helped people discover the universe, and our partnership with Azamara Cruises gives us a new way to share this experience: under the stars at sea,” said Amanda S. Bosh, Ph.D and executive director of Lowell Observatory.

“Lowell scientists have a long tradition of eclipse research, and we’re excited to bring that history and passion to Azamara guests. From understanding how eclipses work to standing together in the shadow of the moon, we look forward to sharing these truly memorable moments,” added Bosh.

Eclipse Itinerary Highlights

On August 12, 2026, guests aboard solar eclipse cruises will witness the phenomenon, with each ship positioned in a different region: