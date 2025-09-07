Aurora Unveils 2027 Small Ship Cruises

Aurora Expeditions has announced the launch of its Small Ship Cruises 2027 Season, which is officially open for sale.

The company said that with 21 voyages across 22 countries, the season explores the Mediterranean and Adriatic, the Atlantic and African Coast, and Central America (Costa Rica & Panama), Northern Europe and the UK, as well as Ireland.

The journeys range from nine to 17 days aboard the Greg Mortimer, Sylvia Earle and the soon-to-launch Douglas Mawson. Sailings will be enriched by historians, genealogists, art experts and more, and pre- and post-voyage city stays will be on offer.

A selection of “Your Choice” experiences will be available on shore, allowing personalization of each journey, as well as enrichment programs such as wine tastings and historical immersions.

The voyages include:

“A Mediterranean Feast” (Valletta to Barcelona, MAS001D)

A voyage celebrating the Mediterranean’s culinary culture, featuring local markets, family-run vineyards and coastal kitchens.

“La Dolce Vita” (Nice to Rome, FRI001D)

The sailing explores the French and Italian Rivieras and features the cliffside villages of Cinque Terre, Tuscany’s Renaissance towns, Rome’s streets and Prince Albert’s private garage of cars in Monaco.

“Treasures of the Adriatic” (Valletta to Zagreb, MAC001D)

The voyage sails from Malta through Italy, Montenegro and Croatia and features Dubrovnik, Alberobello’s UNESCO Trulli houses, Korčula, Rovinj and Zagreb.

“Costa Rica & Panama: Crossing the Canal” (Panama City to San Jose, PAC001S)

Exploring Central America, the sailing features tropical landscapes, cloud forests, coastal mangroves and the Panama Canal.

“Europe’s Engineering Icons” (Amsterdam to Copenhagen, HSC001D)

The cruise journeys through Europe’s greatest engineering marvels, featuring Amsterdam’s iconic canals, Denmark’s capital, the Kiel Canal and Berlin’s Cold War landmarks.

“Spirited Shores” (Ireland to Portugal, IRP001D)

The cruise sails along Europe’s shores and features vineyard tours, riverside tastings and coastal markets.

“For Kin and Kingdom” (England & Ireland, SCU001D)

The sailing explores Jacobite battlefields, Dublin’s Guinness brewery, royal castles, ancient stone circles and the Scottish Highlands.

The company said that its small ship cruises are set apart from others due to:

The ability to dock in small ports unreachable by larger vessels

Tailored, locally guided experiences

Acclaimed historians, genealogists, art experts and cultural hosts enriching sailings, and

130 passengers per ship, creating a relaxed environment.

The company added that guests can save up to 25 percent on select voyages, plus 10 dedicated solo staterooms per sailing with no single supplement.