Aurora Marks 100th Northwest Passage Passenger Transit

Aurora Expeditions has announced that the Sylvia Earle transited the Bering Strait, completing what is officially recorded by the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge as the 100th passenger transit of the Northwest Passage.

The company said in a press release that the milestone comes as the ship concludes the 2025 Arctic season, securing its place in history as the vessel to achieve this landmark count.

“Reaching the 100th passenger transit of the Northwest Passage is not only a moment of pride for Aurora Expeditions but a recognition of the growing interest in small-ship exploration of this remote and remarkable region,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“We are honored that the Sylvia Earle and her expeditioners have become part of this extraordinary chapter in polar history,” added Heath.

According to the press release, the passage has captivated explorers for centuries, with early expeditions often ending in tragedy.

Today, modern expedition ships strike a balance between design and environmental responsibility, providing safe and sustainable access to these wild frontiers while fostering an appreciation and understanding of the Arctic environment.

Aurora Expeditions added that it remains committed to responsible travel as a Certified B Corporation, with its voyages contributing to scientific research, conservation partnerships and education initiatives.