Aurora Completes First Biofuel Trial

Aurora Expeditions has completed its first biofuel trial, marking a milestone in the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In May 2025, the Sylvia Earle became the first Infinity-class ship to trial Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a sustainable biofuel made entirely from used cooking oil.

The ship bunkered HVO in Valencia, Spain, and operated for several days along the Spanish coastline running on 100 percent HVO, the company said in a press release.

According to the fuel’s Proof of Sustainability certification, this resulted in an estimated 90 percent reduction in fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions compared with conventional marine fuel.

The trial was completed smoothly, with no impact on engine performance. Preparations included cleaning the fuel tanks and managing the switchover, ensuring safe and reliable operations throughout.

“Operating in some of the world’s most climate-sensitive regions, we recognize that reducing emissions is one of our most urgent responsibilities,” said Sasha Buch, sustainability manager at Aurora Expeditions.

“This first biofuel trial has provided valuable insights that will guide future testing and support the broader adoption of sustainable fuels in the maritime sector,” added Buch.

While the global supply of alternative fuels remains limited, Aurora Expeditions is committed to building on this success with further trials when its vessels return to Europe in 2026.

The company added that this trial represents an important step in Aurora Expeditions’ ongoing decarbonization journey and reinforces the company’s commitment to protecting the environment.