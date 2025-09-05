Atlas Opens 2027 Mediterranean Solar Eclipse Expedition Voyage

Atlas Ocean Voyages has unveiled the 2027 Solar Eclipse Expedition, a voyage through the Mediterranean that combines Spain and Portugal with a total solar eclipse, viewed at sea.

“The very best place to experience a solar eclipse is at sea, where the horizon is unobstructed and the view is simply perfect,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“This specially curated Mediterranean journey not only offers guests a front-row seat to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena but also celebrates the culture, cuisine and history of the region through our signature Epicurean Expeditions programming,” added Rodriguez.

Departing July 27, 2027, from Barcelona, Spain, the eight-night expedition will sail to Ibiza, Cartagena, Motril and Puerto Banús before positioning guests at sea on August 2, 2027, for the celestial event.

The company said in a press release that the sailing will take place under the guidance of resident astronomer Jonathan H. Ward, who is an author, astrophotographer and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Guests can expect expert commentary, stargazing sessions and enrichment programming designed to illuminate the cosmos.

According to the company, guests will enjoy an overnight in Ibiza featuring a curated wine tasting in Santa Gertrudis and exploring Cartagena’s historic World War II submarine tunnels.

They will also journey inland from Puerto Banús to the ancient city of Ronda with a late night in port.

The voyage concludes in Lisbon, Portugal, following a call in Portimão. Throughout the expedition, Ward will deliver lectures on space history, lead workshops and host stargazing sessions.

Fares for the 2027 Solar Eclipse Expedition start from $9,999 per person and include Atlas’ Explorer’s Choice Amenity. Guests may choose from an air credit savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, or a pre-cruise hotel night.