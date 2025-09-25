Archer Roose Wines Now Available on Princess Cruises

Archer Roose Wines are now available fleetwide on Princess Cruises, the company announced in a press release.

According to Princess, the brand became its first official canned wine partner, offering a selection of Bubbly, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc varietals.

The canned beverages are available on all voyages starting this September, the company added, including on excursions, in casinos, via Princess’ Ocean Now and in-room delivery.

The company’s private destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cay, and its Alaska lodges are also serving Archer Roose wines.

“Thoughtful touches and premium details make every Princess cruise truly unforgettable,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises’ vice president of food and beverage.

“In Archer Roose Wines, we found a partner that shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability and delighting guests. They bring the joy of premium wine to every part of the Princess experience, as part of our Love Line Premium Liquors collection,” he added.

The partnership marks the first time Archer Roose Wines will be available at sea, following years of growth in the travel sector, Princess noted.

“We’ve always been about meeting people where they are with high-quality wine. Partnering with Princess Cruises extends that vision to travelers who are already on a journey of discovery,” said Marian Leitner-Waldman, CEO and Founder of Archer Roose Wines.

“Whether you’re lounging on deck or exploring a private island, Archer Roose Wines let you raise a glass of world-class wine anytime, anywhere, without sacrificing quality or sustainability. It happens with just the pop of a top.”

Elizabeth Banks, Archer Roose Wines’ Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner, will be front and center in a new promotional video christening the partnership.

The spot, dubbed “The Can for the Curious Cruiser,” shows how Archer Roose Wines complements the modern cruiser’s time onboard, Princess explained, noting that the spot will run on social media and its YouTube channel, as well as fleetwide in staterooms via video on demand.

Archer Roose Wines are responsibly produced, vegan, gluten-free and have no sugar added and no unnecessary additives, the company added.