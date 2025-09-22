American Cruise Lines Announces New Mississippi River Itineraries

American Cruise Lines has announced that it is adding capacity and itineraries on the Mississippi River and tributaries by introducing the first-ever nine-day “Arkansas River” cruise between Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Memphis, Tennessee.

It is also introducing a new 11-day “Great Smoky Mountains” cruise between Knoxville and Huntsville, Tennessee, and a new eight-day “Gulf Coast” cruise between Pensacola, Florida, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Each new itinerary includes a pre-cruise hotel stay.

The company said in a press release that more riverboats are on the way in the next three years and will be well-positioned to handle the increase in demand for Mississippi River cruising.

Gulf Coast Cruise

The cruises will sail between New Orleans, Louisiana, and Pensacola, Florida, and also visit Mobile, AL; Biloxi, MS; Ocean Springs, MS; and Gulfport/Ship Island, MS.

Highlights include Pensacola, a Gator Ranch in Mobile, a Biloxi Shrimp Boat adventure, and an E-bike tour of Ocean Springs. They also include a Gulfport Fishing expedition, a train museum, Ship Island, the National WWII Museum and the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Cruises are offered in March and December 2026 (and again in March & December 2027) aboard the American Symphony.

Arkansas River Cruise

The cruise will sail between Memphis, Tennessee, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and also visit Catoosa, OK; Muskogee, OK; Fort Smith/Van Buren, AR; Russellville, AR; Little Rock, AR; and Pendleton, AR.

Highlights include Tulsa, the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center. Others include the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Fort Smith, Little Rock, Arkansas, the first European settlement in the Mississippi River Valley, Pendleton, Memphis and Graceland.

Cruises are offered in November 2026 and will sail aboard the American Serenade.

Great Smoky Mountains Cruise

The cruise will sail between Knoxville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

It will also visit Pigeon Forge, TN; Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Gatlinburg, TN; Fort Southwest Point, TN; cruising along the Appalachian Mountains; Chattanooga, TN; cruising the Tennessee River; and Decatur, AL.

Highlights include Knoxville, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede in Pigeon Forge, the K-25 History Center in Oak Ridge and the Appalachian Mountains.

Others include culinary delights in Chattanooga and the Space Camp at Decatur’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Cruises are offered in July and August, and then September and October 2027 aboard the American Heritage.