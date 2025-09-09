Ambassador Welcomes Brand Ambassadors Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced its partnership with media personalities Jenny Powell and Kate Thornton. The two broadcasting professionals will now act as ambassadors and feature across a series of seven exclusive sailings between 2025 and 2026, which will take place aboard the Ambience and Ambition.

Famed for their television, radio and podcast work, Powell and Thornton will be joining guests onboard the cruise line’s fleet on selected days for a range of activities.

Guests will also enjoy informal meet and greets, photo opportunities, and a “Battle of the Decks” DJ showdown featuring curated playlists celebrating the best music of the 1970s and 1980s, where the ambassadors will have a face-off.

Powell and Thornton will also document their experiences on their social feeds, posting live content on Instagram throughout each sailing.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Since Ambassador sailed for the very first time in 2022, we have proudly hosted a diverse range of famous personalities onboard, and we are delighted to take this to the next level by welcoming Powell and Thornton to the family as our first-ever Ambassador Ambassadors.”

Powell said: “I think I can speak for both Thornton and I by saying how proud we are to be named Ambassador Ambassadors. It’s a genuine privilege, and I cannot wait to share my experiences aboard the Ambience and Ambition with guests, whether they are on the ship with me or following me on my socials.”

“Meeting new people, having a laugh and soaking up the energy on board is what I’m looking forward to most – and, of course, taking on Kate in our Battle of the Decks showdown is sure to be a highlight,” added Powell.

Thornton said: “To be named as Ambassadors for the UK’s leading independent cruise brand is truly an honor for Powell and I. We have been friends for many years, and this is a chance to bring everything we love about radio and broadcasting to life with the Ambassador guest community.”

“I’m excited to meet everyone while at sea, sharing stories, staging my ‘White Wine Question Time’ live and DJing while dancing along to the tunes that mean so much to us all,” added Thornton.