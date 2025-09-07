Ambassador Launches We Sea You Trade Incentive For Agents

Ambassador Cruise Line has revealed details of its new “We Sea You” incentive, which celebrates trade partners during the month of National Travel Agent Day, celebrated nationwide on September 5.

Karen Cameron, head of trade (interim) at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners are key to our success, and the new ‘We Sea You’ incentive is all about showing them our gratitude for their ongoing support of the Ambassador brand.”

“Every time agents go above and beyond this month, they will be in with a chance to win one of the fabulous prizes on offer. With National Travel Agent Day set to see the trade celebrated this month, this incentive is our way of recognizing all that they do for us,” added Cameron.

The company said that the offer will run until Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and will take into consideration actions such as securing high-value bookings, showcasing Ambassador offers in window displays and social media posts that help build brand awareness and growth in booking numbers.

Winning agents will get a shout-out on the Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners Facebook group and win a Love2Shop Voucher worth between £15 and £100.

In addition, one agency will win the Grand Prize: a staff room makeover to create their own Ambassador Lounge.

Called “From Terminal to Tranquil: The Ambassador Makeover,” the prize entails a staff room transformation with new seating as well as essentials like a brand-new coffee machine, kettle, toaster, microwave and even an air fryer.

The winning agency will also receive a new filled fridge, new crockery and cutlery, as well as an Ambassador noticeboard and other branded touches.

Members of the Ambassador Trade Team will deliver the goods to the winning agency, help set up the new lounge and then celebrate with drinks and a takeaway, the company said.

According to the press release, there is no need to enter formally, as the team will ensure that any agents they see going “above and beyond” are in the running.