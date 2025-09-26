Ambassador Hosts Trade Partners Aboard Renaissance for Day Trip

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced in a press release that it hosted 37 of its trade partners in Palma de Mallorca on Thursday, September 25, for an Extreme Day Trip, offering agents a unique one-day taste of the Renaissance.

The initiative was designed to showcase Ambassador’s inaugural Caribbean fly-cruise program aboard the Renaissance, and it allowed trade partners to experience life onboard.

The company added that the day provided a preview of what guests can expect during the Renaissance’s Caribbean fly-cruise season.

Running from October 2025 to March 2026, the inaugural season will feature 10 Caribbean Fly-Cruise sailings, with the Renaissance homeporting in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Each itinerary will be 14 nights in duration, except for two repositioning cruises at the beginning and end of the season.

According to the press release, agents flew from London Stansted with Ambassador’s Head of Trade (Interim), Karen Cameron, from Manchester with BDE North Midlands’ Natalie Hurst, and from Bristol with BDE South West’s Jade Cheadle to join the ship in Palma.

Agents enjoyed a trade presentation, transfers to and from the airport and the chance to explore the ship’s public spaces, lounges and entertainment venues, and they received a goody bag.

The company said that agents booking any Ambassador fly-cruise or no-fly ex-UK sailing between Friday, August 8 and Friday, August 15, 2025, were invited to contact the Trade Team to have a chance of winning a place on the Extreme Day Trip.

Eligible partners were then entered into a prize draw to win one of the spots on the trip, with the winners announced on August 22, 2025.

According to the press release, the company covered the flights and overseas transfers.