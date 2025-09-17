AmaWaterways Orders Eight New Ships for European Fleet

AmaWaterways today announced plans to expand its European fleet with eight new ships ordered and scheduled for delivery by 2030.

According to a press release, the additions will grow the company’s global fleet to more than 40 vessels, doubling its vessel count since 2020.

The expansion reflects the surging demand for AmaWaterways’ immersive river cruise experience, the company said.

“Our expanding fleet is a direct response to the strong demand from guests eager to discover river cruising and Europe’s beautiful rivers,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways.

“These new ships represent exciting opportunities for our valued travel advisor partners and us to grow together. With each new ship, we will continue to sail our guests to the heart of every destination while delivering the high-touch service, elegant design, and immersive experiences that define AmaWaterways,” she added.

With its planned fleet expansion, AmaWaterways said it will continue “to set the standard for immersive river cruising in Europe.”

Further details on the new ships are expected to be announced in the months ahead.

The company highlighted its itineraries and shore excursions, which are said to include curated and immersive experiences ranging from guided cultural tours to culinary and active excursions.

Each day on an AmaWaterways cruise offers up to seven included excursions tailored to a wide range of interests and activity levels, the river line added.

Options include history-focused walking tours, scenic bike rides and wine tastings, as well as local experiences like truffle hunting in the south of France.

AmaWaterways also highlighted its onboard product, which is said to include award-winning cuisine and signature Wellness Hosts for daily exercise and relaxation classes.

Leisure options onboard include sun deck pools, walking tracks, fitness rooms, spas and local cultural performances each evening. Select suites also offer butler service, the company added.