Amadeus Celebrates 40-Year Anniversary with New Ships and Offerings

“Big news: We have two new ships: the Amara, and the Amadeus Aurea coming in 2026,” Marcus Leskovar, executive vice president at Amadeus River Cruises, said in the 2026 European River Cruise Market Report.

Leskover told Cruise Industry News that the company is also starting to introduce new shore excursions, more active programming and enhanced pre- and post-packages.

Leskovar noted that the company is cognizant of mass tourism, and this is one of the drivers behind its new optional excursions.

New itineraries include its Tulip Serenade cruises, taking place between March and May, and a summer itinerary in late July and the beginning of August that is round-trip from Amsterdam, titled “Best of Holland and Belgium”.

Leskovar said that Amadeus was one of the first river cruise lines in the market and added: “We are a five-star product with best-in-class value. People are looking for quality and good value. We offer that.”

He also noted that the founding family still operates the company, making the product more immersive and authentic.

Leskovar pointed to other differentiators that set the company apart, including its Austrian roots. “We essentially operate in our own backyard … we operate exclusively in Europe,” he explained, and noted that the 40-year-old company operates modernized and new ships.

Keys to Success

Leskovar highlighted that there has been a growing younger and more active demographic, with varying goals, budgets and expectations. Guests do not want to be tied to rigid programming or travel in large groups, and so the company has accommodated these preferences.

He added that passengers do, however, like to travel with friends, family and in multigenerational groups.

The company also invests significantly in sustainability, and its latest ships are hybrid vessels with electric engines.

“When you look at the expenditures, money goes into machinery: engines, water purification plants … and we are heavily invested in all these to keep these ships as environmentally friendly and sustainable as technologically possible at the time when they’re being built,” Leskovar explained.

“Our keys to success are the same things that differentiate us,” pointing towards flexibility, responding to trends, attracting new clientele and research.

“We are very keen on adapting and adopting the product and making it attractive for the next generation to grow another 40 years,” he added.