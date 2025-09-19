AIDAnova to Host Stars Onboard During Oktoberfest Season

AIDA Cruises announced that it will be hosting The Prinzen, Frenzy, Melissa Naschenweng, voXXclub and others for “The O’zapft is! Cruise 2026” onboard the AIDAnova during the Oktoberfest season.

From September 12 to 19, 2026, the AIDAnova will become a floating festival tent, offering guests top acts, Bavarian traditions, music and culinary delights while sailing between Kiel, Kristiansand, Haugesund, Flåm and Bergen.

The company said in a press release that the cruise is now bookable with the price per person based on double occupancy (inside cabin IC), including a €150 early booking discount, and each with a limited quota. The starting price is 960 euros.

Sailing highlights include:

Arm wrestling

Weißwurst

Exclusive promotional beer from the onboard brewery

A behind-the-scenes look at the brewery in a brewing seminar and tasting, and

Classics like pork knuckle, sausage salad and Obatzda.

Musicians and stars joining the cruise include: