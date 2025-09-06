AIDAcosma Itineraries Changed Due to Drydock

AIDA Cruises is adjusting two itineraries of the AIDAcosma due to changes to the ship’s scheduled drydock, according to a report by Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten.

The LNG-powered ship is scheduled to undergo its first routine drydock in the fall of 2026 following its delivery in 2021.

As part of the adjustment, AIDA reportedly pushed forward the departure dates of two sailings, which were scheduled to start on Nov. 29, 2026, and Dec. 5, 2026.

According to the German cruise news website, the sailings will now depart, respectively, on Nov. 26, 2026, and Dec. 3, 2026.

Cruising from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, the AIDAcosma is set to offer itineraries to the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands during the timeframe.

The first cruise sails for six nights and features visits to destinations in Spain, France and Italy, such as Barcelona, Marseille, La Spezia and Civitavecchia.

As part of the ship’s repositioning voyage to the Canaries, the second cruise sails between Palma de Mallorca and Las Palmas.

The seven-night itinerary features visits to Málaga, Cádiz, Puerto de Rosario and Arrecife before arriving in Las Palmas.

AIDA is currently informing guests of the changes, Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten’s report added, with further details expected to be released soon.

Passengers who booked pre- and post-cruise packages with the company will have their travel arrangements adjusted to meet the new departure and arrival dates.

Built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the AIDAcosma is part of Carnival Corporation’s Excel class and entered service in 2021.

As a sister to the 2018-built AIDAnova, the 180,000-ton vessel serves the German-speaking markets in itineraries to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Middle East and the Canaries.

Upon completing its scheduled drydock, the AIDAcosma is scheduled to offer winter cruises in the Atlantic, sailing to the Canary Islands and Madeira.