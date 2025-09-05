AIDA Welcomes Its New Trainees

AIDA Cruises has welcomed new trainees who are starting their training at the company this week.

Janett Hübner, junior programs manager at AIDA Cruises, said: “We start with a one-week program with initial insights. This includes an onboard experience on an AIDA ship. Our juniors receive training and get to know their teams. An exciting time lies ahead of them.”

After the induction phase, the 14 juniors can expect varied work in an international working environment and the opportunity to pursue a career with AIDA.

The trainees include:

Maurice Heyne

Jonas Tiede

Ben Marschinski

Klim Kertner

Till Niemann

Yara Reimann

Stormy Pisk

Emily Gercke

Alina Heise

Isabella Schulze

Luisa Herrmann, and

Mia Elaine Ewert.

The trainees are aspiring tourism clerks, office management clerks, IT specialists for system integration and dialogue marketing clerks.

In addition, Zoe Harder and Friedrich Schönrock are starting their further training at AIDA Cruises with a dual course of study in the field of business informatics.

Next year, AIDA Cruises will be offering training positions in dialogue marketing, office management and tourism.