AIDA Named a Main Sponsor for Hamburg Cruise Days

AIDA Cruises has announced that from September 12 to 14, 2025, Hamburg will host the Hamburg Cruise Days cruise festival. AIDA will once again be one of the three main sponsors of the three-day event.

The company said in a press release that on Friday, September 12, 2025, the AIDAsol will be at the Cruise Center Altona.

At 17:00, the ship will set sail for a nine-day journey towards Scotland and Norway.

The AIDAperla will then be part of the ship parade on Saturday evening, September 13, 2025. The ship will leave its berth in Steinwerder and position itself near the Elbphilharmonie.

The parade starts at around 21:00. Guests aboard will then cruise a seven-day sailing along the Atlantic West Coast.

AIDA ship visits will be available, offering guests the opportunity to look out to sea and dine in one of the onboard restaurants.

The company added that the AIDA vacation world by the Elbphilharmonie will offer a place to relax with a view of the harbor. The company’s team will provide travel advice and showcase a cabin from the AIDAcosma.

The vacation world will also feature the AIDA Hugging Station for selfies, a button forge and the AIDA Lounge. The children’s corner will offer games and face painting.

The vacation world is open on Friday, September 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday, September 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The AIDAnova marked the start of the 12-month AIDA season on the Elbe on January 5, 2025, and it will conclude with the call on December 27, 2025.

Image: Christian Lietzmann