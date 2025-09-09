AIDA Cruises Progresses with Shore Power and Biofuels

AIDA Cruises announced that in the first half of 2025, the company used more than 3,300 tons of bio-LNG for the AIDAnova and that its ships had connected to shore power more than 250 times by the end of August 2025.

After an initial test in 2024, AIDA Cruises sourced more than 3,300 tons of ISCC EU-certified bio-LNG for AIDAnova in the ports of Hamburg, Kiel and Zeebrugge during the first half of 2025.

“It’s widely understood that sustainably produced biofuels can only contribute to achieving the climate goals of Paris, the EU and the IMO in the short term due to their limited availability,” said Dirk Inger, senior vice president of public affairs, communication and sustainability at AIDA.

“That’s why we are working with partners from science and industry to explore future applications of so-called e-fuels on our cruise ships, which are produced from renewable energies,” added Inger.

The company said in a press release that it has been using various biofuels on the AIDAprima since the summer of 2022. In 2024, the AIDAprima used 100 percent of a so-called residual biofuel (BMF 100) for the first time as part of a pilot project, which, according to the manufacturer, reduces CO₂ emissions by more than 90 percent.

In addition, all LNG-powered ships in the fleet are prepared to use bio- and e-fuels when the fuels are more widely available. The next generation of AIDA ships, scheduled to enter service in spring 2030 and winter 2031-32, will also use various bio- and e-fuels.

The company added that for more than 20 years, it has considered shore power in the planning and construction of its ships. AIDA ships increased connections from 65 in 2023 to 381 in 2024.

By the end of this year, the number of successful shore power connections is expected to increase to more than 400 across the fleet.

According to the press release, AIDA Cruises also relies on other energy production technologies to make ship operations more efficient and lower emissions. In 2022, a battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MWh was installed onboard the AIDAprima.

According to AIDA, the company invests seven-figure amounts annually in projects to increase energy efficiency on board its fleet. Examples include technical modifications to improve efficiency in air conditioning systems and refrigeration units and improved use of waste heat onboard.

All ships have an integrated energy management system and are connected to a platform providing decision-support information for the continuous optimization of ship operations. AI is also used to improve energy efficiency further.