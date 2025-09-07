AIDA Cruises Opens Winter Season With Star Guests

AIDA Cruises announced that on November 8, 2025, the company will open the winter season with the AIDAprima in Kiel, the AIDAnova in Hamburg and the AIDAcosma in the Canary Islands.

The company said in a press release that for the first time, Kiel will become for a turnaround port for winter cruises, and that AIDA is developing the port into a year-round cruise destination.

The new program will feature trips to Northern Europe, Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea. The program will offer a variety of routes from Germany and include festively decorated cities in Advent, fjords in Norway and short trips to Scandinavian metropolises.

The first sailing in Kiel on November 8, 2025, will be with star guest Michael Mittermeier. Mittermeier is a co-founder of the German comedy stand-up scene and a seven-time winner of the German Comedy Prize.

The AIDAnova will launch its winter season from Hamburg on November 8, 2025, sailing to cities in southern Norway . The cruise will host star guest Matthias Reim, who is a pop legend who has shaped the German music scene for over 30 years.

The AIDAcosma, on November 8, will host Latin pop singer Alvaro Soler, who will perform twice in the theater.

Soler is a judge on TV shows such as The Voice Kids and has received over 150 gold and platinum awards. The Barcelona-born musician ranks among the most successful Latin pop stars in Europe.