67th MedCruise General Assembly Opens in Sibenik, Croatia

The 67th MedCruise General Assembly officially opened today in the city of Šibenik, Croatia, according to a press release.

Hosted and co-organized by the Šibenik Port Authority, the Assembly runs from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2025, and is said to offer four days of “dialogue, cooperation and forward-looking discussions.”

The opening press conference, held at the City Hall of Šibenik, aimed to reinforce MedCruise’s role as a platform for cooperation among Mediterranean cruise ports and their global partners.

According to the association, speakers emphasized the importance of addressing pressing challenges while embracing opportunities for innovation and sustainable growth.

“So cruise yes, but in a way that suits the local community. That is generally the topic of this association, and that is what we will be discussing and trying to improve here for days,” Port of Šibenik Authority General Manager Paško Dželalija said.

“As for Šibenik and Croatia, we have positioned ourselves where we belong, as a strong force in the Mediterranean and I am extremely proud, and it is a great honor for me that Šibenik is the host of this, on behalf of all Croatian ports. I hope that we will present them to Croatia and Šibenik as we are,” he added.

Croatia’s Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg Butković, highlighted Šibenik’s development in recent years, saying that the town “deserves the event.”

“Croatia is ready to be a leader in sustainable cruise industry development in the Mediterranean – not only growth in numbers but responsible, long-term development that benefits local communities, passengers, and partners,” he added.

Over the next few days, 472 B2B meetings will take place between MedCruise members and 28 executives representing 24 cruise lines.

More than 210 participants will also join panels and interactive workshops addressing key themes such as sustainability, digitalization and shifting passenger expectations.

The agenda also features dedicated ‘MedCruise Working Group’ sessions, the ‘Internal Matters’ meeting focusing on governance and the association’s long-term direction and a gathering of its board of directors.

“Our General Assemblies are milestones shaping the future of Mediterranean cruising. We are delighted to bring our members and partners to Šibenik, a city that beautifully reflects the heritage, innovation and hospitality that define our regions,” MedCruise President Theodora Riga said.

Beyond its formal program, the assembly will include activities to showcase Šibenik’s cultural and natural assets.

According to MedCruise, the city offers a UNESCO-listed old town and the Krka National Park. Delegates will also enjoy a social program that includes a welcome reception at St. Michael’s Fortress, a gala dinner and a farewell dinner at the Dalmatian Ethno Village.