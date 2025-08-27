Windstar Unveils 2026-27 Caribbean and Latin America Voyages

Windstar Cruises announced 35 sailings on 10 itineraries across four ships in the Caribbean and Latin America for Winter 2026-27, including daylight Panama Canal transits, first-time shore excursions and new Cruise Tours to Machu Picchu.

The expansion includes the debut of the Star Seeker, which will sail in the Caribbean during winter 2026.

The company said in a press release that from December through March, the Wind Surf will alternate between the seven-night “Beach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway” and seven-night “Classic Caribbean” itineraries. Highlights include snorkeling in Prickly Pear and zip-lining through St. Kitts’ rainforest.

From October to January, the Star Pride offers weekly itineraries departing from San Juan, alternating between the seven-night “San Juan & the Virgin Islands” and seven-night “Windward Islands Surf & Sunsets.”

Before transitioning to Latin America, the Star Legend will offer two sailings from Barbados in November and December 2026.

New Caribbean shore excursions feature rum tasting in Puerto Plata, the caves and mangroves of Haitises National Park in Samana, snorkeling at Horseshoe Reef and a French Creole cooking and mixology class.

Windstar added that its Latin America itineraries offer a cruise tour that combines Machu Picchu with its seven-night “Costa Rica & Panama Canal itinerary”. The five-night pre- or post-cruise package features a half-day guided tour, a round-trip Vistadome train ride and a visit to Cusco.

Windstar’s Latin American itineraries span across the Star Legend, Wind Star and Star Pride. Returning this season is “Panama Canal, Cartagena, San Blas Islands & More” onboard the Star Pride.

On “Naturally Costa Rica” voyages aboard the Star Legend or Star Pride, highlights include the landscapes of Manuel Antonio National Park and sailing on a catamaran along the Gold Coast’s Playa Flamingo.

Pre- and post-cruise land tours will provide guests the opportunity to hike through Costa Rica’s cloud forests, experience natural hot springs near Arenal Volcano and spot toucans and monkeys.

At Machu Picchu in Peru, guests can see Incan temples and watch morning mist rise over the Andes.

The company added that the season includes 22 Star Collector voyages on eight different itineraries. Star Collector Voyages combine multiple itineraries, such as the 16-night “Latin American Explorer” itinerary and the 70-night “Grand Star Collector from Istanbul to Costa Rica.”

Guests can save 5 percent with the booking code PIF when paying in full. Those who reserve by October 31 can enjoy up to $200 in onboard credit and an all-inclusive experience worth $99 per day per person.