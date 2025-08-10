Windstar Shows Ongoing Support for Latin Grammy Awards

Windstar Cruises announced in a statement that it will be presenting a private event to celebrate the Latin Recording Academy award recipients for the second year in a row.

The Latin Recording Academy announced that Susana Baca, Enrique Bunbury, Ivan Lins, Pandora and Olga Tañón will receive the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award as part of its annual Special Awards Presentation. Additionally, Eric Schilling will receive the Trustees Award.

The first recipient of the Latin Music Educator Award will also be recognized during the ceremony.

The honorees will be celebrated during the event, hosted by Windstar Cruises, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, in Las Vegas.

“It is an immense privilege to honor these musical legends, who continue redefining our Latin music and heritage, as well as our inaugural Latin Music Educator Award recipient,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

“We look forward to celebrating them all as part of our 26th Annual Latin Grammy Week festivities,” added Abud.

According to the company, the Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to performers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to Latin music and its communities.

The Latin Music Educator Award is a new distinction, in partnership with the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, which recognizes one exceptional educator from the global music community who is making a significant impact by incorporating Latin music into their curriculum.

Additionally, the recipient’s school music program will receive a $10,000 instrument donation to support continued music education.

Alex Hadad will serve as executive producer of the event, working under the direction of The Latin Recording Academy’s production team led by Ayleen Figueras.