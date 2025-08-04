Windstar Announces New Short Cruises in Europe

Windstar announced that it is offering “Quick Getaways,” a new collection of three- to five-night European yacht voyages launching in spring 2026.

The company said in a press release that the journeys bring together a mix of cities and ports that rarely fit into one itinerary.

“These new sailings are designed for spontaneity and simplicity,” said Windstar Cruises Director of Itinerary Planning Jess Peterson.

“They’re the perfect way to experience the Windstar style of travel, especially if you’re already traveling for work or play in Europe. With overnight flights from the East Coast, you can be sailing beneath the Tower Bridge or sipping wine in Southern France with minimal jet lag and no time wasted,” added Peterson.

Itineraries include:

“A Taste of Southern France” (three nights): kayak near Sète, Collioure and the citadel of Carcassonne

“La Dolce Vita in Italy & France” (three nights): seaside villages, Corsican markets and Tuscany

“Belgium: A Sweet Getaway” (three nights): Bruges’ canals, Belgian chocolates and architecture, and

“St. Malo Getaway” (four nights): London’s Tower Bridge, France’s northern coast and Mont St. Michel.

Windstar said that it is setting its sights on more short and sweet European getaways in 2027. More details will be revealed when the new Europe deployment drops in September 2025.

The company added that an early booking offer is available. Guests who book by Aug. 31, 2025, can get special pricing, up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom and an All-In package (select alcohol, gratuities, Wi-Fi) valued at $99/day per person, almost $1,400 for two on a weeklong cruise.

For further savings, a “Pay Now, Save More” offer saves guests an extra 5 percent with the booking code PIF when they pay in full at the time of booking.