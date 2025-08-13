Virtuoso: Luxury Travel Is Up

Luxury travel is up across the board, according to Virtuoso, a global travel advisor network, that concluded its annual conference in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Cruise sales were up 9.3 percent during the first half of 2025, compared to the same period last year, and sales for second half of the year are up 15.9 percent over last year.

According to Virtuoso’s survey data 30 percent of the luxury travelers from the U.S. plan to cruise within the next year. And future cruise sales one to two years out that exceed $50,000 per booking were said to be up 43 percent compared to the same time last year.

Overall, luxury travel is trending toward shorter trips, with 54.2 percent of luxury travel in 2025 being seven days or less.

Virtuoso describes itself as a global travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel comprising 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries.