Virgin Voyages Cancels Scarlet Lady Cruise

Virgin Voyages recently cancelled a cruise onboard the Scarlet Lady that was scheduled to sail from Miami on April 19, 2026.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the sailing will no longer go ahead due to a full-ship charter.

“It looks like your Scarlet Lady sailing on April 19, 2026, has been privately chartered. We’re truly sorry for the impact this has on your plans, and we’re here to make it right,” Virgin Voyages said in the letter.

As part of its 2025-26 season in the region, the Scarlet Lady was scheduled to offer a seven-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean.

Sailing from Virgin’s Terminal V in Miami, the itinerary included visits to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands.

Affected guests are being offered two options, including rebooking their cruise to the Resilient Lady’s April 18, 2026, cruise.

According to Virgin, the ship is set to offer the “San Juan & Dominican Dreams” itinerary, which also sails for seven nights and features visits to Puerto Plata and San Juan, as well as Bimini in the Bahamas.

Passengers will get the same cabin category on the new booking, with their original paid fares protected, the company added.

If the new voyage costs less than the original booking, Virgin said it will refund the difference to the original form of payment.

All promotions from the initial booking, including Bar Tab bonuses, will also carry over to the sailing onboard the Resilient Lady.

Some cabin categories are also set to receive the company’s Sailor Loot onboard credit as “a thank you for sticking with us.”

The company is also offering similar perks to guests who opt to change their booking for other seven-night cruises in the Caribbean.

Lastly, passengers will be able to cancel their bookings to receive a 100 percent Future Voyage Credit or full refund.