Viking Takes Delivery of Newest Egypt Ship

Viking announced that it has taken delivery of the company’s newest river ship in Egypt, the Viking Amun. The delivery ceremony for the Viking Amun took place at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

“As we continue to expand our award-winning fleet around the world, we are delighted to welcome the Viking Amun,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“These identical sister ships are the most elegant vessels on the Nile, and we are now pleased to offer even more opportunities for curious travelers to explore Egypt in Viking comfort,” added Hagen.

The company said in a press release that the Viking Amun accommodates 82 guests in 41 staterooms and is specifically built to navigate the Nile River on the 12-day “Pharaohs & Pyramids” itinerary.

The Viking Amun features the Scandinavian design for which Viking is known and is an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, Viking Aton, Viking Sobek and Viking Hathor.

The ship will also feature a number of other aspects that are familiar to Viking guests, such as a distinctive square bow and an indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace.

In addition to the Viking Amun, Viking plans to welcome five other new ships in Egypt in the next two years, which will bring the company’s fleet to 12 vessels on the Nile River by 2027.

Viking said that the company remains focused on long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel.

The company expects to take delivery of 27 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, it will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.