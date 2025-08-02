Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Viking Opens 2027-28, Names Next Ship Viking Lyra

Viking today announced that its 2027–2028 ocean and expedition voyages are now open for booking.

The new sailing dates include voyages on Viking’s newest ocean ship, the Viking Lyra, which is scheduled to join the fleet in 2028 and will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia, according to a press release.

Viking also unveiled a new expedition itinerary, Into the Antarctic Circle, which will offer travelers the opportunity to cross the 66°33′ line of latitude, which marks the Antarctic Circle, while exploring the “White Continent.”

“Our guests are curious travelers who like to connect with the destinations they visit in a meaningful way,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “We have always crafted journeys that are designed to bring our guests closer to history, culture and nature in each destination—and we are pleased to offer an even wider selection of itineraries and departure dates in the years to come.”

