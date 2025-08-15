Viking Announces New 2027-28 World Cruise Itineraries

Viking has announced its new 2027-28 World Cruise itineraries. They include the Viking World Cruise, sailing 142 days and visiting 31 countries with 62 guided tours and overnight stays in 16 cities.

The itinerary will sail on the Viking Vesta from Fort Lauderdale on December 28, 2027, and will include ports of call across six continents before its final destination of London on May 18, 2028.

The company’s World Cruise itineraries visit ports in Central America, transit the Panama Canal, and journey up the West Coast of North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and calling on islands in Hawaii and French Polynesia, including Tahiti.

From there, World Cruise guests traverse New Zealand and Australia, call on ports in Southeast Asia and explore Africa before reaching Western Europe.

The sailings include overnight stays in ports such as Sydney, Singapore, Zanzibar, Cape Town and Casablanca.

Guests who want to extend their journey may choose the 170-day Viking World Voyage III, which continues from London and includes 21 additional ports of call across Northern Europe and Scandinavia before concluding in Stockholm.

Viking said in a press release that it also offers additional options. These include the 153-day Viking World Voyage IV, sailing from Los Angeles to Stockholm and visiting 37 countries, as well as the shorter 125-day Viking World Discoveries voyage departing from Los Angeles and visiting 27 countries, concluding in London.

Highlights onboard include lectures and entertainment, including the Viking Resident Historian program.

The itineraries also offer optional excursions that provide in-depth experiences ranging from behind-the-scenes access to local life and the working world, as well as privileged access experiences at cultural institutions that are available to the general public.

Viking also offers optional multi-day overland excursions to explore the region further inland before rejoining the ship at a later port.

From now through August 31, 2025, Viking is offering North American travelers savings on 2027-28 World Cruises, including:

Free business class airfare and transfers

A $4,000 per couple shore excursion credit

A $2,000 per couple shipboard credit, and

Complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package.

Returning Viking guests also receive an additional $2,000 per couple in shipboard credit. Guests can also enjoy a limited-time reduced deposit of 10 percent.