Victoria Cruise Lines to Launch 570-Guest River Ship in China

Victoria Cruise Lines has announced that it launched the Victoria Isabella, the largest and most advanced electric-hybrid vessel on the Yangtze River, on September 28.

The American-managed company previously set the record for the world’s largest river cruise ship when the Victoria Sabrina set sail in 2020.

The Victoria Isabella joins the Victoria Sabrina, Victoria Jenna, Victoria Anna and Victoria Katarina.

“While U.S. passengers to China remain down from pre-pandemic levels, we are encouraged by a number of indicators that show the market is poised for a comeback, including a game-changing program that allows Americans to visit for up to 10 days without requiring a visa,” said Benson Wu, president of Victoria Cruise Lines.

“Historically, the visa process created a significant barrier which has long hindered China’s tourism potential, and now that this issue has been mitigated, many of our industry partners in the U.S. are ramping up their efforts to promote and sell China vacations,” Wu added.

The new ship will feature six passenger decks accommodating up to 570 guests. The company said in a press release that the Victoria Isabella is the first passenger ship on the river equipped with an escalator and that it will feature 236 Superior Staterooms featuring private balconies.

Victoria Cruise Lines said that guests can optionally enhance their experience with one of 22 additional Executive Suites featuring more spacious accommodations and access to the company’s upgraded Luxury Amenities package. In comparison, two Shangri-La Suites offer the opportunity to sail the Yangtze in luxury style.

The company added that after more than 30 years on China’s Yangtze River, it is embarking on its next phase of development to introduce a new line of ships in line with the Victoria Sabrina.

Departures for the Victoria Isabella start at $1,100 per person, based on double occupancy, now through November 26, 2025.