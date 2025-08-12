TUI River Cruises Reveals Venues Onboard TUI Aria

TUI River Cruises has unveiled its new venues onboard the TUI Aria, which is due to set sail on its maiden voyage in March 2026 on the Rhine.

Katy Berzins, head of river cruises at TUI River Cruises, said: “The TUI Aria marks a bold new chapter for TUI River Cruises, reflecting our commitment to innovation and guest experience.”

“Alongside new itineraries, additional regional flight options and thoughtfully designed onboard experiences, the TUI Aria opens up even more ways for customers to explore Europe’s rivers in style,” added Berzins.

The company said in a press release that the adults-only cruise ship will sail along the Rhine, Main, Moselle, Dutch and Belgian waterways from summer 2026 and will be equipped with 96 cabins to accommodate 190 guests per sailing.

The ship itineraries range from six to nine nights and offer enhanced accessibility from UK regional airports, including two new direct flights from Bristol Airport to Amsterdam and from Newcastle Airport to Frankfurt.

The new venues onboard TUI Aria are as follows:

Reflections is the new multi-use venue onboard, featuring the fleet’s first onboard pool with panoramic views. The space includes showers, a sauna, and a retractable roof for year-round use. During the day, Reflections operates as a poolside area with sun loungers offering light breakfast and lunch options.

In the evening, the floor rises to create a dining space for up to 36 guests and serves as a secondary à la carte restaurant with Italian-inspired dishes such as arancini, caprese salads, charcuterie and pasta dishes. The venue also hosts live music and film screenings.

The Top Deck will provide relaxation and activity zones, hosting activities such as sun loungers, a shuffleboard and various deck games. The crew will also host complimentary yoga sessions, Top Deck BBQs and an ice cream party each sailing.

The Observatory will host nightly entertainment from TUI River Cruises’ resident entertainment team. The space will also host the river cruise’s Afternoon Tea, including sandwiches, cakes, scones and a selection of teas.